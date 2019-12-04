Frederick's of Hollywood to Create Short-form Film

Frederick’s of Hollywood is being careful not to fall into the Victoria’s Secret trap.

Instead of focusing on tall, gorgeous women with unattainable figures, the lingerie brand, which was purchased by Authentic Brands Group in 2015, is partnering with producer/director Stephanie Laing on a short-form film that will debut today on its web site.

The film will feature “real women” from different walks of life, including comedian Blair Beeken, YouTube influencers Hrush Achemyan, Meghan Currie, and Amanda Steele, and TV host Ellie Lee. Filmed on location at the W Hotel in Hollywood, the film, called “Hollywood Dreams,” follows the five women pursuing their dreams in the heart of Los Angeles.

The Emmy-award-winning Laing, best known for shows such as Hulu’s “Dollface” and HBO’s “Divorce,” wrote and directed the film, which will also be shown on her PYPO Studio site.

Marc Rosen, executive vice president of entertainment for ABG, said: “We’re always trying to do things differently to connect with our audience in a new way and start a conversation.”

He said the brand has long been known for showcasing powerful, provocative women, but the cast in this film are “not skinny models.”

“The cast is not typical,” added Dana Carpenter, ABG’s senior vice president of brand, lifestyle. “They’re real girls with real stories.” In the past, the brand has partnered with the actress and model Megan Fox.

And although Frederick’s of Hollywood product is shown in the film, it’s subtle. “We took a creative approach and incorporated some key pieces into their everyday wardrobes,” she added.

Rosen said the 12-minute film is an action-comedy heist centered around a missing Frederick’s of Hollywood shopping bag.

“We’re constantly pursuing new opportunities to create narratives that extend across digital channels and resonate with the brand’s core audiences,” he added. “With this project, we’re highlighting a diverse cast of promising female talent and weaving an iconic American lingerie brand into a modern-day storyline.”

In addition to the film, the partnership will include other exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes images from the shoot, tips from Laing, etc. There will also be a screening and meet-and-greet with Laing and the cast in collaboration with the Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society on Dec. 10 at the W Hotel in Hollywood, he said.

Rosen said the film and other content mark the start of an ongoing partnership with Frederick’s of Hollywood and PYPO, Laing’s “comedy, community and conversation” studio that produces video and written content.

“This partnership is an obvious next step for PYPO, and the Frederick’s of Hollywood project is only the beginning of introducing fresh, female talent to new audiences,” Laing said.

ABG bought Frederick’s out of bankruptcy for $225 million. The intellectual property management company also owns Nautica, Sports Illustrated, Marilyn Monroe and a variety of other brands.