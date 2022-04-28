G/O Media Has Acquired Quartz

He explained that after taking Quartz private in 2020, executives had sought to raise money with selling not being the plan, but it became the best path for Quartz, when they started talking to G/O earlier this year.

Like many other digital media companies, Quartz has struggled amid the ever-changing media landscape, which has seen companies slashing marketing budgets, more ads being swallowed up by Facebook and Google and venture capitalist investors’ waning interest in digital media. As a result, many have merged, including Vox Media and Group Nine Media and BuzzFeed and Complex Networks.

In the case of Quartz, The New York Times reported that it lost about $6.9 million in 2021.

Seward insisted that there are no layoffs connected to the sale, but revealed that Bell, who has helmed the newsroom since January 2020, would be stepping down, although she will continue as an adviser to Quartz. Seward will take on the role of editor in chief.