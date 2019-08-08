After nearly a decade, Burberry is parting ways with George Kolasa, its head of marketing and communications in the U.S., according to sources.

He is expected to remain with the company through September and as a result of his impending departure, the department is being restructured.

Emily Pero, the former senior vice president of global communications and special events for Calvin Klein, will be joining the British brand as vice president of marketing and communications of the Americas. Kolasa’s title is senior vice president over those areas.

Pero will be based in New York, which was also where Kolasa was headquartered. She will report to Rod Manley, the chief marketing officer of Burberry, who is based in London. He joined the company in January after a three-year stint at Calvin Klein as executive vice president of global communications, where he and Pero worked together.

Kolasa has been with Burberry since December 2009. Before that, he was senior vice president of marketing and communications at Giorgio Armani for three years, and he also spent six years with Tommy Hilfiger and five years with Polo Ralph Lauren.

Burberry could not be reached for comment.