LONDON – Gillian de Bono is leaving her post as editor of How to Spend It, the Financial Times’ luxury magazine supplement to pursue new projects in journalism and beyond, the company said Thursday.

de Bono, with her sharp eye, sense of humor and no-nonsense approach, built How to Spend It into a luxury industry force with its coverage of fashion, accessories, travel, food, drink and lifestyle, aimed at an affluent audience.

On de Bono’s watch, How to Spend It rapidly become a template for the myriad glossy fashion and lifestyle supplements that come with the weekend newspapers, as well as a lucrative revenue stream for the paper.

de Bono joined the FT in 1994 to set up a magazine department, following the launch of a trial issue of How To Spend It for FT Weekend. Previously, she had spent 13 years editing women’s glossy magazines and before that worked at Consumers Association, publishers of Which? Magazine.

“There’s never an easy time for an editor to step down from a magazine she has loved to edit — or to leave a company she holds in such high regard,” said de Bono, who was named editor of the year at the British Society of Magazine Editors three times.

“I have forged some of the most extraordinarily gratifying relationships during this time, and I hope at least some of these will continue as I look forward to new challenges that will take me in different directions and allow me to indulge more of my personal interests.”

FT editor Lionel Barber said How to Spend It “carries Gillian’s signature on every page. She combines eclectic irreverence with exotic diversion in design, fashion and travel.”

He added that her post has not been filled and the FT will advertise the job shortly.

How to Spend It is published globally 34 times a year, every Saturday, with special, themed editions around fashion, interiors, travel, the arts, boats

In 2014, How To Spend It celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special fundraising issue of the magazine How To Give It that raised more than 362,650 pounds for Save The Children.