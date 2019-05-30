LONDON — Pringle of Scotland has tapped Giuseppe Marretta as men’s wear design director. Maretta will debut his first collection as a presentation during Paris fashion week men’s.

“I’m incredibly proud to join Pringle of Scotland. It is a company with one of the longest histories in the fashion industry, and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to evolve such a rich heritage into a contemporary brand,” he said.

Maretta previously served as head of knit and jersey at Giorgio Armani. Prior to that position, he was a junior designer at Ermenegildo Zegna and acted as a consultant designer to Agnona, Corneliani and Brioni.

“Pringle’s strong knitwear DNA is very much the heart of the brand, as well as the heart of my design passion. I’m honored to be able to contribute to the next chapter of Pringle history,” he said.

With his strong history in knitwear, Maretta will be a welcome addition to the team according to Jean Fang, chief executive officer of Pringle of Scotland. “Men’s wear has already played such an iconic part of the brand and its history and Giuseppe has the experience, knowledge and passion for knitwear to evolve this famous history for a contemporary audience and the way men wear knitwear today.”