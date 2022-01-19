GLAAD Unveils Nominees for 33rd Annual Media Awards

Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Eternals” are among the nominees for the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people.

The award ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on April 2 and in New York at the Hilton Midtown on May 6.

“Media can create positive change and this year’s nominees represent powerful projects, stories and creators that positively shifted culture and enlightened audiences with new and impactful LGBTQ stories,” said GLAAD president and chief executive officer Sarah Kate Ellis. “There are more nominees this year than ever before, highlighting a growing landscape of LGBTQ visibility, and serving as a reminder to the critical role that film, television, music, journalism and other forms of media can play in growing LGBTQ acceptance in the face of ongoing attacks against our community.”

Streaming services saw a total of 63 nominees, with cable receiving 39 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 17 nominations. HBO was at the top of the pile with a total of 19 nominees for shows such as “Hacks” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” followed by Netflix with 17 nominees. Hulu received seven nominations, while ABC, MSNBC and Peacock all received four nominations. In the Spanish-language categories, Univision and Telemundo both received two nominations.

During a year when anti-transgender violence rose and lawmakers across the U.S. introduced an unprecedented number of bills attempting to stop transgender youth from participating in sports and accessing gender-affirming health care, many of the nominees featured transgender people and/or nonbinary characters, including: “Pose,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Chi,” “Good Trouble” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” A large number of nominees at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards also include powerful and impactful stories about LGBTQ people of color. Those nominees include “Eternals,” “Tick, Tick…Boom,” “Shrill,” “Twenties,” “Work in Progress,” “Pose” and “Harlem.”

In the music category, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Halsey and Lil Nas X are among those nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

GLAAD is also awarding Special Recognition honors to “Jeopardy” champion Amy Schneider, “The Laverne Cox Show,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “4D With Demi Lovato”’s episode with Alok Vaid-Menon, “Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker,” “Life Out Loud With LZ Granderson,” Outsports’ coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and Telemundo’s “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo.”

This year’s recipient of the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media, meanwhile, will be Franco Stevens, founding publisher of Curve Magazine, a lesbian lifestyle magazine. The award is named after Barbara Gittings in recognition of her groundbreaking work as editor of The Ladder, and for her appearances as an out lesbian on national news media throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

