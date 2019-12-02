For decades, Glamour was a huge money-maker for Condé Nast, with the success of the 80-plus-year-old U.S. edition leading to around 16 international versions.

In recent times, however, Glamour has been pivoting worldwide as it adjusts to the new media landscape and seeks to make up for the plunge in its advertising revenue.

The latest casualty was Glamour Italy, which Condé Nast Italy revealed last week would shutter both its print edition and digital offering after 27 years in business.

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Condé Nast Italy chief executive officer Fedele Usai said his focus is to create products “to accompany our public in the future.”

But what has happened to all the other versions of the vast Glamour empire? Here, WWD provides a handy scorecard on which are still in print, which have become digital-only publications — and which have gone to that great magazine graveyard in the sky.

U.S.

Glamour ceased its regular glossy print edition at the beginning of the year in favor of “special” editions, with its focus now being digital. It also holds the annual Glamour Women of the Year Summit and an accompanying celebrity-filled awards show, as well as having a few podcasts under its belt.

Digital: 6.3 million unique users

U.K.

In 2017, Glamour U.K. — once a jewel in the crown of Condé — reduced its print frequency from monthly to twice a year as part of an overhaul and is now a digital-first publication. It also runs the Glamour Beauty Festival.

Print readership: 350,000

Digital: 2.1 million unique users

Turkey

A print and digital Turkish version of Glamour was launched in 2016 through a license agreement with Dogus Media Group. It has since been shuttered and Condé now only has Vogue and GQ in Turkey.

South Africa

Launched in 2004, Glamour South Africa has a monthly print edition, a digital site and the Woman of the Year awards.

Print readership: 420,000

Digital: 64,100 unique users

France

Condé now publishes a bi-monthly print edition of French Glamour, as well as its digital site, called Glamour Paris.

Print readership: 735,200

Digital: 1.5 million unique users

Iceland

When it began in 2015, it was the first international magazine franchise to debut in the Icelandic market. It is now mainly online with a biannual print edition, published through licensee 365 Media Group.

Digital: 10,300 unique users

Netherlands

It has a monthly print edition and online, as well as National Glamour Day and the Glamour Beauty Festival.

Print readership: 852,500

Digital: 1.1 million unique users

Russia

Condé still publishes a monthly Glamour Russia print edition, as well as the Glamour Style Book print three times a year. Like, the U.S., it also has a Woman of the Year Awards, as well as Glamour Shopping Week, Glamour Best of Beauty and Glamour Influencers Awards.

Print readership: 1.2 million

Digital: Three million unique users

Germany

In addition to a monthly print edition and online, Glamour Germany runs Glamour Shopping Week, the Glamour Beauty Festival and the so-called Glammy Awards.

Print readership: 1.6 million

Digital: 1.8 million unique visitors

Brazil

Launched in 2012, Glamour Brazil has 10 print editions a year and a digital site. It also has its own version of the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Print readership: 400,000

Digital: 8.6 million unique users

Poland

Glamour Poland began in 2003, in partnership with licensee Burda GL Polska Sp. Z o.o. It still has a monthly print edition, as well as a myriad of events, including the Glammies, Glamour Girl of the Year and the Glamour Summer Camp.

Print readership: 373,500

Digital: 1.4 million unique users

Bulgaria

Published under license to S Media Team since 2009, Glamour Bulgaria has a bi-monthly print edition and a digital site.

Print readership: 600,000

Digital: 6,700 unique users

Mexico/Latin America

Condé Nast entered Mexico and Latin America with Glamour Magazine, but ceased its print edition last year and is now solely a digital publication. It also has Vogue, GQ and Architectural Digest in Mexico.

Digital: 2.2 million unique users

Spain

Another European country that still has a monthly edition.

Print readership: 344,000

Digital: 6.3 million unique visitors

Hungary

The monthly magazine and website are part of Condé Nast International and published through a deal with regional media company Ringier Axel Springer.

Print readership: 77,700

Digital: 1.3 million unique users

Romania

Established in 2006, the Romanian edition is published under a license agreement with Black Ink Publishing. In addition to a quarterly print magazine and online, it has a National Glamour Day and the Glamour Beauty Festival.

Print readership: 59,000

Digital: 79,300 unique visitors

