For decades, Glamour was a huge money-maker for Condé Nast, with the success of the 80-plus-year-old U.S. edition leading to around 16 international versions.
In recent times, however, Glamour has been pivoting worldwide as it adjusts to the new media landscape and seeks to make up for the plunge in its advertising revenue.
The latest casualty was Glamour Italy, which Condé Nast Italy revealed last week would shutter both its print edition and digital offering after 27 years in business.
Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Condé Nast Italy chief executive officer Fedele Usai said his focus is to create products “to accompany our public in the future.”
But what has happened to all the other versions of the vast Glamour empire? Here, WWD provides a handy scorecard on which are still in print, which have become digital-only publications — and which have gone to that great magazine graveyard in the sky.
U.S.
Glamour ceased its regular glossy print edition at the beginning of the year in favor of “special” editions, with its focus now being digital. It also holds the annual Glamour Women of the Year Summit and an accompanying celebrity-filled awards show, as well as having a few podcasts under its belt.
Digital: 6.3 million unique users
U.K.
In 2017, Glamour U.K. — once a jewel in the crown of Condé — reduced its print frequency from monthly to twice a year as part of an overhaul and is now a digital-first publication. It also runs the Glamour Beauty Festival.
Print readership: 350,000
Digital: 2.1 million unique users
Turkey
A print and digital Turkish version of Glamour was launched in 2016 through a license agreement with Dogus Media Group. It has since been shuttered and Condé now only has Vogue and GQ in Turkey.
South Africa
Launched in 2004, Glamour South Africa has a monthly print edition, a digital site and the Woman of the Year awards.
Print readership: 420,000
Digital: 64,100 unique users
France
Condé now publishes a bi-monthly print edition of French Glamour, as well as its digital site, called Glamour Paris.
Print readership: 735,200
Digital: 1.5 million unique users
Iceland
When it began in 2015, it was the first international magazine franchise to debut in the Icelandic market. It is now mainly online with a biannual print edition, published through licensee 365 Media Group.
Digital: 10,300 unique users
Netherlands
It has a monthly print edition and online, as well as National Glamour Day and the Glamour Beauty Festival.
Print readership: 852,500
Digital: 1.1 million unique users
Russia
Condé still publishes a monthly Glamour Russia print edition, as well as the Glamour Style Book print three times a year. Like, the U.S., it also has a Woman of the Year Awards, as well as Glamour Shopping Week, Glamour Best of Beauty and Glamour Influencers Awards.
Print readership: 1.2 million
Digital: Three million unique users
Germany
In addition to a monthly print edition and online, Glamour Germany runs Glamour Shopping Week, the Glamour Beauty Festival and the so-called Glammy Awards.
Print readership: 1.6 million
Digital: 1.8 million unique visitors
Brazil
Launched in 2012, Glamour Brazil has 10 print editions a year and a digital site. It also has its own version of the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Print readership: 400,000
Digital: 8.6 million unique users
Poland
Glamour Poland began in 2003, in partnership with licensee Burda GL Polska Sp. Z o.o. It still has a monthly print edition, as well as a myriad of events, including the Glammies, Glamour Girl of the Year and the Glamour Summer Camp.
Print readership: 373,500
Digital: 1.4 million unique users
Bulgaria
Published under license to S Media Team since 2009, Glamour Bulgaria has a bi-monthly print edition and a digital site.
Print readership: 600,000
Digital: 6,700 unique users
Mexico/Latin America
Condé Nast entered Mexico and Latin America with Glamour Magazine, but ceased its print edition last year and is now solely a digital publication. It also has Vogue, GQ and Architectural Digest in Mexico.
Digital: 2.2 million unique users
Spain
Another European country that still has a monthly edition.
Print readership: 344,000
Digital: 6.3 million unique visitors
Hungary
The monthly magazine and website are part of Condé Nast International and published through a deal with regional media company Ringier Axel Springer.
Print readership: 77,700
Digital: 1.3 million unique users
Romania
Established in 2006, the Romanian edition is published under a license agreement with Black Ink Publishing. In addition to a quarterly print magazine and online, it has a National Glamour Day and the Glamour Beauty Festival.
Print readership: 59,000
Digital: 79,300 unique visitors
Readership source: Condé Nast