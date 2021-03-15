LONDON — London’s fashion quarterly Glass Magazine is launching a Chinese edition under a licensing partnership with Nifumodeng, a Beijing-based media company founded by Ciga Long and Liu Ke.

The magazine has tapped Kaioi Chu from Harper’s Bazaar China as executive editor in chief to lead the editorial operation. Long and Ke will oversee the editorial direction, and look for new media partnership opportunities. Nifumodeng also operates a local magazine called Neuf Mode.

Positioned to attract China’s intelligent and stylish women age between 25 to 40, the launch issue of the bimonthly Glass China, titled “Incredible Women,” features Chinese actress Yao Chen, who first appeared on the cover of Glass in 2011 when she first rose to fame as the most followed actress on Weibo; model Lina Zhang; and South Korean actress Son Ye-jin on the cover.

Highlights from the launch issue also include a designer profile of the Shanghai-based fashion label Shushu/Tong and a conversation with China’s visionary fashion stylist Lucia Liu.

While the first issue puts a heavy focus on the local industry, Chu said the magazine will approach its content from a global point of view for future issues and will launch its men’s offering, Glass Men, when the timing is right.

With almost 1 million followers on Instagram, Glass Magazine was founded by Nicola Kavanagh, Ben Slater and Tet Yap in 2009 as a platform where “stunning imagery could sit alongside intelligent content and enlightening social commentary.”

The publication stood from the competition at the beginning by consistently highlighting Asian actors and advocates in the Western media landscape. It later branched out to broader topics, and positioned itself as “a simple, honest, thought-provoking journal of curated modern culture, focusing on sustainable luxury.”