Changes are brewing at Calvin Klein Inc. Since Raf Simons has taken over as chief creative officer, he has worked with his longtime collaborator, Belgian photographer Willy Vanderperre on the company’s advertising campaigns. But sources told WWD that British fashion photographer Glen Luchford would be shooting the upcoming spring ad campaigns. Luchford’s agent at Art Partner declined comment on Monday. Sources indicate that Doug Lloyd will once again art-direct the Calvin Klein campaigns.

A spokesman for Calvin Klein said, “We are not yet ready to communicate on any future campaigns. We will be in touch when ready.” Lloyd declined comment.

Simons has worked with Vanderperre and stylist Olivier Rizzo on his ad campaigns since he arrived at Calvin Klein in fall 2016. Vanderperre‘s agent at Art + Commerce, Billy Albores, didn’t return numerous phone calls seeking comment. Rizzo’s agent, Anya Yiapanis of Intrepid London, didn’t respond to an e-mail last week asking for comment on reports that Rizzo was not styling Klein’s upcoming spring campaign.

Vanderperre and Rizzo’s work at Calvin Klein has ranged from American horror juxtaposed with the American dream (spring 2018) to a meeting of old and new worlds, relating to the discovery of America, the Sixties Space Race and the 21st-century information age (fall 2018). The first campaign for spring 2017 featured androgynous models dressed in white underwear and American blue denim, along with artwork from Richard Prince, Andy Warhol and Sterling Ruby.

Luchford, whose style is influenced by his love of cinema, has previously photographed for Calvin Klein, and has done ad campaigns for such designers as Yves Saint Laurent, Chloé, Prada and Hugo Boss. Among his work is a 2004 Calvin Klein campaign featuring Nadia Vodianova.

Simons has oversight of all the Calvin Klein categories that bear the designer’s name, from the renamed 205W39NYC collection to lower-priced apparel and accessories, including jeans, underwear and fragrances, as well as home goods. In addition, Simons oversees all aspects of global marketing and communications, visual creative services and store design.

In February, Calvin Klein tapped Marie Gulin-Merle as chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein. She had been cmo of L’Oréal USA, where she successfully transformed the company’s marketing functions. Gulin-Merle became the global brand and marketing architect responsible for amplifying the creative direction established by Simons. Gulin-Merle reports directly to ceo Steve Shiffman. Working in tandem with Simons, Gulin-Merle is responsible for expanding the brand’s voice and global marketing platforms and strategically driving consumer engagement to position the business for long-term growth.