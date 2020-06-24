Voyagers paying thousands of dollars to mingle with actress turned lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow on the high seas have had their vacation plans hampered by the coronavirus.

The inaugural Goop wellness cruise, scheduled to take off from Barcelona on Aug. 26 and then head to France and the Italian Riviera, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 11-day cruise was due to be operated by Celebrity Cruises, a division of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which has suspended all trips until mid-September.

“Given ongoing global public health circumstances, Celebrity Cruises has decided to extend the suspension of most sailings through Sept. 15, 2020,” the company said in a statement posted to its web site. “We are working with our guests and travel partners to address this disruption to their vacations and are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience.”

A Goop spokeswoman added: “In light of ongoing global health concerns and travel restrictions, we have decided to reschedule the Goop at Sea sailing experience. We are working on new dates next year for the event and look forward to welcoming everyone aboard in 2021.”

As compensation, all booked guests will automatically receive a 125 percent future cruise credit valid until Dec. 31, 2021, according to Celebrity Cruise’s web site.

The cancellation comes amid somewhat of a global freeze in cruising, with many operators suspending voyages after an outbreak of COVID-19 on a number of ships. In March, another celebrity cruse — featuring former public radio host and well-known author Garrison Keillor — was canceled.

As for the Goop cruise, it was marketed as “the ultimate wellness experience at sea,” offering guests access to a mix of doctors, practitioners and so-called thought leaders during various mind and body sessions.

But according to the blurb, only suite guests would have had the opportunity to engage with Paltrow, Goop’s founder and chief executive officer, and Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief content officer, via a Q&A. Tickets for that were priced at $750 — on top of the cost of the cruise.

As well as the featured speakers, guests aboard the Celebrity Apex ship, which can hold around 2,900 passengers, would have had access to a roof garden, 14,000-square-foot spa, Peleton bikes and no less than 29 food and drink options, with vegan offerings. There were also meant to be a number of “Goopified perks.”

When it was launched, Paltrow said in a statement: “We’ve had massive success with In Goop Health, our wellness summit that translates Goop’s content into a tangible, high-touch experience. This partnership with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring Goop to new audiences and to meet readers where they are. Goop’s brand DNA is based in curiosity, and curiosity is an essential component of travel,”

A spokesperson for Celebrity Cruises did not immediately respond to request for comment about the cancellation.

Cruises with a celebrity on board have become popular over the last few years, with various cruise lines advertising trips with the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Post Malone, William Shatner and New Kids on the Block to name just a few.

Oprah and Gayle King also rode the high seas with a group of fans last year on the so-called Girls’ Getaway Cruise, run by Holland America Line.