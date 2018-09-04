Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Los Angeles-based lifestyle and media platform, said today it has reached a settlement with the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force regarding statements the company published discussing the effects or benefits of three products it sold through its e-commerce web site.

The company has been cooperating with the Napa County District Attorney and the other members of the task force to reach what is described as an “amicable” resolution.

This settlement involves advertising claims made about the Jade Egg, the Rose Quartz Egg, and the Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend.

Paltrow and her company had drawn flak over the last year for publishing statements about the efficacy of the products, the first two of which were made for highly personal use (hence drawing bigger headlines), and the third of which is said to help ailments including “feelings of internal pressure; uncontrolled emotional outbursts; self-criticism, being chronically hard on oneself; irritability, snapping at others, and judgmental tendencies.”

The product, which is for sale on the site for $22, would probably have a constant waiting list if it addressed these issues for most customers. (Though it is currently sold out.)

While Goop said it believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle the matter quickly and amicably. The settlement, however, does not indicate any liability on Goop’s part. While the company said it has not received any complaints regarding the product claims, it is willing to fully refund any customer who isn’t satisfied.

“Goop provides a forum for practitioners to present their views and experiences with various products like the jade egg. The law, though, sometimes views statements like this as advertising claims, which are subject to various legal requirements,” said Erica Moore, chief financial officer of Goop. “The task force assisted us in applying those laws to the content we published, and we appreciate their guidance in this matter as we move from a pioneer in this space to an established wellness authority.”

In a continued effort to provide helpful and accurate information about a variety of products, Goop is introducing a new wellness portal, staffed by nutritional science researchers, product safety experts and traditional Chinese medicine doctors.

In the 10 years since its launch, Goop has grown to include wellness summits, its in-house beauty and clothing lines; its own print magazine, and several brick-and-mortar store locations.

Despite having some detractors, Paltrow also has her fair share of followers and manages to remain in the news, for better or for worse, on a near-constant basis.