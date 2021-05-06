Grazia USA’s first print magazine isn’t due until the fall, but in the meantime its publisher is whetting the appetites of potential tony readers in the Hamptons.
Pantheon Media Group, which publishes Grazia USA through a licensing agreement with Italy’s Mondadori Group, is launching The Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition, a new print publication this summer.
A total of six issues will be released in print between Memorial Day and Labor Day and there will also be a digital component. It will be available in retail stores, hotels, restaurants, resorts and spas and will also be delivered direct to targeted homes commencing May 28.
Dylan Howard, chairman and chief executive officer of Pantheon, said: “Inside you’ll find exclusive celebrity interviews, fashion and trend updates, beauty tips, as well as summer lifestyle, wellness, travel, and culture news from our seasoned writers and expert contributors in New York, Italy, London and Sydney.”
Now that New York is beginning to reopen, there will be a number of small events around Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition, including a partnership with Hamptons destination The Surf Lodge, which will host a private dinner Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the launch of the publication.
Earlier in the week, Pantheon signed a letter of intent with the Italian company to launch Grazia in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Pantheon said it expects to initiate a multifaceted rollout of the brand across the countries, beginning in September.
Before launching in the U.S. Grazia was available in 23 countries through 20 editions., including Italy, the U.K., Middle East, India, Germany and Mexico.
Grazia USA, which is led by former WSJ. style director David Thielebeule, launched its website in October 2020 with a collaboration with Kim Kardashian West. A 400-plus-page print magazine is scheduled for September. After that, it will be quarterly.
Thielebeule previously told WWD that the publication will play more in the luxury lifestyle space than some other editions of Grazia.
“It will be focused on runway fashion,” he said.