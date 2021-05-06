Grazia USA’s first print magazine isn’t due until the fall, but in the meantime its publisher is whetting the appetites of potential tony readers in the Hamptons.

Pantheon Media Group, which publishes Grazia USA through a licensing agreement with Italy’s Mondadori Group, is launching The Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons Edition, a new print publication this summer.

A total of six issues will be released in print between Memorial Day and Labor Day and there will also be a digital component. It will be available in retail stores, hotels, restaurants, resorts and spas and will also be delivered direct to targeted homes commencing May 28.

Dylan Howard, chairman and chief executive officer of Pantheon, said: “Inside you’ll find exclusive celebrity interviews, fashion and trend updates, beauty tips, as well as summer lifestyle, wellness, travel, and culture news from our seasoned writers and expert contributors in New York, Italy, London and Sydney.”