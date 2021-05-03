After launching Grazia in the U.S., New York-based Pantheon Media Group is ready for the next stage of expansion.

Pantheon, which publishes Grazia USA through a licensing agreement with Mondadori Group, has signed a letter of intent with the Italian company to launch Grazia in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Pantheon said it expects to initiate a multifaceted rollout of the brand across the countries, beginning in September.

“Luxury brands have made a giant geographical pivot to Asia and have declared their intent to make APAC (Asia Pacific) a priority,” Pantheon chairman and chief executive Dylan Howard said. “As these brands meet the demand of high-spending luxury customers, Grazia will play a pivotal role in engaging with these users throughout innovative, one-of-a-kind digital platforms and trusted, respected editorial content.”

As part of the expansion, Pantheon has tapped Brendan Monaghan as executive vice president and global chief brands officer overseeing the expansion into Asia and Grazia USA.

Monaghan recently returned to the U.S. from Hong Kong, where he served as chief commercial officer of Tatler Asia Group. Prior to that, he led fashion and luxury digital and print sales along with marketing as chief fashion and luxury officer at Condé Nast.

Monaghan said: “I am thrilled to be a part of Grazia’s exciting global expansion plans. Grazia is one of the most iconic and most powerful brands in the world, and I am honored to be a part of taking it to new heights. The opportunities that lie ahead have no ceiling.”

Grazia USA, which is led by former WSJ. style director David Thielebeule, launched its web site in October 2020 with a collaboration with Kim Kardashian West. A 400-plus page print magazine is scheduled for September. After that, it will be quarterly.

Before launching in the U.S. Grazia was available in 23 countries through 20 editions., including Italy, U.K., Middle East, India, Germany and Mexico.

