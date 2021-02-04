Grazia USA’s editor in chief David Thielebeule is filling out the new magazine’s masthead.

Thielebeule, the former style director of WSJ. magazine, just unveiled three new hires ahead of the largely virtual New York Fashion Week. Zoe Ruffner joins Grazia USA as fashion and beauty features director, overseeing all fashion and beauty features for the brand’s print and digital editions; Gabrielle Prescod has been named market director, where she will be responsible for all fashion market coverage, and Channing Hargrove is the new culture editor and will oversee all pop culture coverage.

Ruffner was previously beauty editor at Vogue, where she wrote extensively about fashion, lifestyle and culture, while Prescod was most recently senior fashion market editor and style lead at Bustle Digital Group, working across its lifestyle brands — Bustle, Nylon, The Zoe Report, Elite Daily, and Romper. Hargrove, meanwhile, was the fashion news editor at Refinery29, where she was co-creator of Unbothered, a vertical created by and for Millennial Black women.

The trio join beauty and style editor Marisa Petrarca, formerly of Us Weekly and Popsugar, and senior editor Ashley Parker, both of whom joined the brand last year. Last week, Grazia named Jillian Maxwell, most recently the executive director of international fashion at WSJ. Magazine, new chief revenue officer.

“We are in growth mode at Grazia USA,” Thielebeule said in a statement. “This brand celebrates all that is good in our world and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside these talented women as we redefine style, beauty, and culture through joyful visual storytelling, diverse perspectives, purposeful reporting and inspiring design. This team will challenge tradition and constantly empower, motivate and intrigue our readers as we continue to build a product that truly sets itself apart.”

Grazia USA, which is published under a licensing agreement with Pantheon Media Group, unveiled its digital platform and website in October and it is planning to launch a series of digital covers in 2021, including one to coincide with New York Fashion Week this month. There will also be a 300-plus page quarterly print edition — the first of which will be released next September.

