Grazia USA is the latest media brand getting into the wine business.

The magazine, published through a licensing deal with Pantheon Media, has teamed with Onehope Wine to release Grazia by Onehope, a Vintner Collection California Rosé. It will be available for purchase online exclusively on Onehope’s website and will retail at $30 per bottle.

The wine will support Project Zero, a climate group working to protect and restore the ocean. Both companies have made a donation in the amount of $10,000 to kickstart fundraising efforts, and a percentage of each sale will go to the organization.

“Rosé has become a cultural phenomenon in the USA, and nowhere is this more evident than the Hamptons in the summer,” said Betsy Jones, chief marketing officer of Grazia USA. “The partnership with Onehope is a seamless collaboration between two like-minded brands with similar beliefs and core values, such as a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Timed to the launch of Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons, our first product launch is embued with this cause-oriented synergy.”

The brand announced earlier this month that it would be debuting a Hamptons edition. A total of six issues of The Grazia Gazette, a print publication, will be released between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It will be available in retail stores, hotels, restaurants, resorts and spas and will also be delivered direct to targeted homes commencing May 28.

As for its flagship edition, Grazia USA, which is led by former WSJ. style director David Thielebeule, it launched its website in October 2020 with a collaboration with Kim Kardashian West. A 400-plus-page print magazine is scheduled for September.

Last year, Hearst-owned Cosmopolitan unveiled Uncorked by Cosmo in partnership with Napa, Calif.-based Guarachi Wine Vineyards with four varietals — rose, chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon. Each bottle is priced at $14.99.

Cosmopolitan is one of a number of media brands branching out of traditional print advertising revenue streams. Print advertising was an area that was already struggling across the entire media industry, only to be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

