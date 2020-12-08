David Thielebeule, the former style director of WSJ., the monthly fashion and luxury-focused insert of the weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal, has landed a new job.

He has just been unveiled as the editor in chief and chief creative officer of the new U.S. edition of Grazia, which is published under a licensing agreement with Pantheon Media Group.

“David Thielebeule has worked with the world’s most talented artists at leading publications, bringing to life fashion editorial content that has inspired millions of readers around the globe,” said Daniela Sola, managing director of international business at Mondadori Media, the owner of Grazia, of its new hire. “We are excited for him to join the Grazia family and to lead the North American team in creating a sophisticated, daring and aspirational product that sets itself apart and brings Grazia to life for the American audience.”

Thielebeule departed WSJ. in August for unknown reasons after eight years overseeing all women’s and men’s style coverage for both the print and digital editions. At the time it didn’t appear that he had a new job lined up, as he wrote on Instagram, “Any advice, words of wisdom or leads on new opportunities would be deeply appreciated.”

Prior to WSJ., he was accessories director at Allure and a senior editor at Harper’s Bazaar. He began his career in fashion at Saks Fifth Avenue before transitioning into editorial at GQ.



“Grazia has been an authority on fashion, beauty and culture for more than 80 years and I look forward to building a team that will continue in that charge — challenging tradition and creating a new, broader, and more inclusive understanding of what it means to be truly glamorous,” Thielebeule said.

As for Grazia USA, its digital platform and web site was rolled out in October and it is planning to launch a series of digital covers in 2021, including one to coincide with New York Fashion Week in February — whatever that will look like. There will also be a 300-plus page quarterly print edition — the first of which will be released next September.

