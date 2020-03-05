Greta Gerwig just brought the famous American novel “Little Women” to the big screen and she’s once again heading back to the literature world to celebrate a trio of writers at the 2020 Spring Revel.

The actress, writer and director and her partner, fellow writer and “Marriage Story” director Noah Baumbach, both Oscar nominees, are to host The Paris Review’s annual literary celebration gala on April 7, at Cipriani in downtown Manhattan.

The shindig brings together leading literary figures and patrons of the arts to pay tribute to writers at different stages of their careers. Proceeds go to The Paris Review Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to endowing the future work of The Paris Review.

This year’s winners include Jonathan Escoffery, who receives the Plimpton Prize for Fiction for his story “Under the Ackee Tree,” from the summer 2019 issue. Named after Review founding editor George Plimpton, the awards commemorates the magazine’s zeal for discovering writers and celebrates an outstanding story written by an emerging writer, published by the magazine in the previous calendar year.

Bruce Springsteen will present The Hadada Award for lifetime achievement to Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Ford, while Leigh Newman receives the Terry Southern Prize for Humor for her story “Howl Palace,” from the fall 2019 issue. That award will be presented by cartoonist Roz Chast.

