Gucci today opened the application process for the second round of its North America Changemakers Initiative including the Scholarship Program and Impact Fund for nonprofit organizations.

Launched in 2019, this is the second year of the fund in which Gucci has already invested more than $2 million of a multiyear commitment to community funding and scholarship programs to support grassroots organizations and empower diverse young people through education.

Past recipients of the Impact Fund have included Design Core Detroit’s Design in the City program, which supports Detroit’s emerging fashion designers and local businesses. With a focus on women and people of color, they were able to support eight installations, 20 designers, 134 local businesses and six neighborhoods. Braven Chicago was another Impact Fund recipient, which helped 170 diverse college students from National Louis University land jobs after graduation.

This year, Gucci has partnered with filmmakers Satchel Lee, Spike Lee’s daughter, and Chance Chamblin, June Ambrose’s son.

“Our vision for the Changemakers launch video underscores the premise that change does not happen in a vacuum. Even when the seed might be planted by an individual — meaningful progress only occurs when we come together as a community fund by our collective humanity. We need each other,” Lee and Chamblin said in a joint statement.

Gucci will distribute $1.5 million over four years across two scholars programs, Gucci Changemakers Scholars and Gucci Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design.

All eligible students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled in a four-year college or university in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree within North America can apply. Scholarships of up to $20,000 per student will be awarded for the 2020-21 academic year. The Changemakers Scholars program is open to students not only interested in design, but also marketing, art, film, communications, merchandising and other related creative fields. Special consideration for both programs will be given to students who live or study in one of the 12 Gucci Changemakers cities and/or plan to attend a Historically Black College and University.

For the second year, the Gucci Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design program will fund one scholarship award for a woman of color for up to $20,000. (Last year it awarded two scholarships.) The criteria is talent, financial need and professional potential.

Initial applications for both programs are due by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 29. After review of the first round applications, a select number of applicants will be asked to submit additional materials.

“The Gucci North America x CFDA Scholars by Design award is the foundation to developing and empowering future female leaders of color in fashion, so that their particular vital contributions and voices can resonate, inspire, and transform the consciousness of the industry toward equitable representation at all levels, said CaSandra Diggs, president of the CFDA. “We are very pleased to continue the partnership with Gucci Changemakers and Gucci North America, which will further the CFDA’s important work to create a fashion industry that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.”

The Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund has supported such associations as the NAACP, Campaign Zero and Know Your Rights Camp.

Grants range from $10,000 to $50,000 and are for one-year funding cycles, beginning Jan. 1. The Impact Fund will award funding to community-based organizations across the select Changemakers cities for up to $1 million in grants. Preference will be given to organizations led by leaders of color and other diverse communities. Applicants can register their organizations and proposal ideas, starting Sept. 24. The deadline for the initial registration period is Oct. 22. Following this period, a few organizations will be invited to submit a more detailed proposal by Nov. 30.

Applications are available here: Scholarship Program, Impact Fund and Gucci North America x CFDA Scholars by Design.

Gucci Changemakers also revealed a partnership with When We All Vote, which aims to increase voter participation.

