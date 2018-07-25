Gucci’s penchant for inclusivity, diversity and celebration of beauty in different forms is reiterated with the brand’s latest ad campaign for its Sylvie style handbag.

To wit, creative director Alessandro Michele tapped 77-year-old, Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway, who fronts the images by Gucci ongoing collaborator Petra Collins.

Dunaway is captured playing the role of a Hollywood star while sitting in the back of a limo sporting a white coat with contrasting blue lapels, playing tennis wrapped up in one of Gucci’s fall lace tracksuit or shopping in a fluid floral printed dress. The ever-present handbag is shown in different sizes, materials and colorways, including luxurious ostrich and crocodile versions.

The images are also flanked by a video directed by Collins, in which Dunaway costars along with French singer and actress Soko, another Gucci favorite. The short movie portrays Dunaway strolling around Hollywood, shopping on Rodeo Drive, signing autographs and lounging by the pool, accompanied by Soko, who plays the fictitious role of the actress’ daughter.

The campaign is slated to launch today across all Gucci’s online platforms and will appear in international publications starting with the September issues.

This is not the first time Gucci turns to a legendary actress for its ad campaign. For its cruise 2017 images, the label collaborated with Vanessa Redgrave shot by Glen Luchford on the grounds and in the interior of Chatsworth House.