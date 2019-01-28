MILAN — Gucci on Monday unveiled the latest chapter of Chime for Change, a campaign launched in 2013 by the luxury company in collaboration with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Salma Hayek Pinault to support and promote gender equality.

In the latest initiative, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele teamed with Italian street artist and muralist MP5, who created the campaign’s visual identity, unveiled with murals in London, Milan, New York, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The campaign, called “To Gather Together,” includes genderless silhouettes of human figures standing together rendered with MP5’s straightforward black and white graphic style. The Italian artist previously collaborated with Gucci by creating wall paintings of naked figures themed around individuality and sexuality at the Gucci Garden in Florence.

“Every person is created equal. We all have the power to use our voices to stand up for what we believe in,” Michele said about the project. “When we gather together across generations and communities, we have the opportunity to create real change. The fearlessness of this generation to express themselves gives me hope that a future of freedom and equality is possible.”

“With this next chapter of Chime for Change, Gucci is proud to reaffirm our commitment to a more just and equitable world,” added Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri. “Achieving gender equality is critical to securing our collective future, and we are dedicated to leveraging our creative power, global employee engagement, and support for non-profit projects to ignite conversation and help empower the next generation of leaders.”

Chime for Change on Sunday debuted at the Sundance Film Festival “The Future of Fluid,” a short movie by Jade Jackman and Irregular Labs that explores the perception of the concept of gender among Generation Z across the world.

In addition, Gucci released the first issue of a zine called “Chime,” which is on sale at the Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York, at the Gucci Garden in Florence, as well as select bookstores. While a digital version of the zine will be available on the Chime for Change web site, the printed issue will also circulate in select universities in Europe, Israel and the United States trough a partnership with 1 Granary.

Along with promoting cultural and social awareness toward gender equality, Chime for Change is active in the development of projects in collaboration with GlobalGiving, a non-profit organization based in the U.S. that provides a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects, as well as with UNICEF.