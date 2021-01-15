GEORGIA ON HIS MIND: It’s not every day you see a fashion chief executive officer on the cover of a magazine, but there is Vetement’s Guram Gvasalia, fingers folded on a desk, gazing out commandingly from the latest issue of Forbes in Georgia.

The all-caps cover line is pure clickbait, “LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS: GURAM GVASALIA ON FAITH, FAMILY AND RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.”

That last bit about public office was Gvasalia’s answer to Forbes’ question, “What would your life be like if you would have stayed in Georgia?” — and was preceded by a “probably,” but enough for the magazine to float the idea.

In the interview, Gvasalia quotes Einstein and recites many parables while talking about the impact of the pandemic and the challenges of running a family business out of Zurich.

“We managed to actually increase our sales and will be finishing the year with substantial growth in comparison to the last years,” he tells the magazine. “We have adapted our business model, improved our supply chain and strengthened the relationship with our manufacturers and retail partners.…If a machine is well oiled, it will continue to work well.”

The executive is bullish on fashion rebounding strongly after the pandemic ebbs, arguing the reasons for buying new clothes run deep. “In general, fashion works on a very deep psychological level, the level that is usually beyond logical thinking and understanding,” he said.

Vetements is to present its largest collection to date on Jan. 22 during the all-digital men’s fashion week in Paris, exact format TBD.

See also: