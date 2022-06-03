Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Martin Brok Out at Sephora

Fashion

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

Eye

The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Fronts Forbes’ German Edition

The issue hits newsstands on June 8.

Guram Gvasalia X Forbes
Guram Gvasalia of Vetements on the cover of Forbes' German edition. Courtesy of Forbes

CLOTHES CALL: Just call him cover boy: Guram Gvasalia, cofounder and creative director of Vetements, fronts the latest issue of Forbes in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, reaching about 200,000 readers across the region.

“We feature the most interesting entrepreneurial thinkers from the German-speaking region,” said Klaus Fiala, editor in chief of Forbes’ German-language edition. “When an interesting life story meets a hot business topic, we feature this story bigger. This was the case with Guram Gvasalia: A war refugee that turned the fashion industry upside down and now has to prove that he can build Vetements into a fashion powerhouse without the help of his brother.”

He’s referring to Demna, who now goes by only his first name and devotes himself to Balenciaga as its creative director.

Related Galleries

According to Fiala, Guram Gvasalia “has proven that doing things differently, moving against the mainstream and not following old, outdated rules can be extremely beneficial for a company and a brand — if done the right way. The story also shows that hype alone doesn’t build a business and that fashion brands need more than creative geniuses to thrive.”

The article notes that Vetements, with 4.6 million followers on Instagram, is the third largest account in Switzerland after Roger Federer and Rolex.

The German edition of Forbes, which publishes 10 issues a year, only occasionally spotlights executives from the fashion world, with Sven Voth, founder and chief executive officer of German streetwear retailer Snipes, a recent example.

Last year Gvasalia also appeared on the cover of Forbes in his native Georgia. He fled that country with his family in the early 1990s, grew up in Dusseldorf and studied law, management and economics. After a stint at Burberry, he and his brother founded Vetements, the French word for clothes, in 2014.

SEE ALSO:

Vetements Loses the Vowels for New Brand Name

Guram Gvasalia Named Creative Director of Vetements

Guram Gvasalia Talks New Platform, Strategic Growth and True Engagement

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Hot Summer Bags

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Is on

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad