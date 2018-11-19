There’s no stopping the growth of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

The high-end, love-it-or-hate-it lifestyle brand that Paltrow started just over a decade ago as a list of her favorite things and places for inquiring friends has had a busy year. With an additional $50 million in Series C funding, Goop has gone international and pushed further into traditional retail, expanded its own brand, which is set to make up at least half of the company’s e-commerce revenue, launched a podcast and taken back control of its quarterly magazine from Condé Nast.

Next up is TV. Sources tell WWD that Goop is in talks with Netflix to shoot and stream a series based on the brand’s core theme of “wellness” — a focus that has put both Goop and Paltrow, the company’s chief executive officer, under the microscope. There have been countless internet takedowns of Goop’s advice and products and it recently settled with the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force over some product claims it published, but there’s no arguing that wellness consumerism has done little but grow in recent years, with no signs of a slowdown.

A Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment on talks or an impending deal, as did a spokeswoman for Goop.

But mockery and watchdog concerns can’t sideline the brand’s ambitious growth and derision seems to only embolden it — it’s even starting to absorb the inevitable criticism into its marketing. The recent launch of its annual gift guide included a section for “the ridiculous but awesome” — with suggestions ranging from 24-karat gold rolling papers to an electric yacht to renting out a small Spanish town — teasing “Be honest: This is why you’re here in the first place.”

The financials of the potential deal are unclear, but Paltrow has been developing the show for more than a year, telling The Hollywood Reporter last September that she was working with a production company to get a series pitch together. Paltrow is also speculated to star in the show, which is said to be shaping up to be a series looking at wellness and homeopathic traditions in different cultures. But nothing is yet final, sources said, not even the prospective deal with Netflix. And Paltrow’s involvement could turn out to be more like the Goop podcast, sources said, which is often hosted by chief content officer Elise Loehnen.

Netflix is more of a content producer than ever, and over the past year has cut mega-deals with producer/creators like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, who’s creative partner Brad Falchuk just married Paltrow. The platform has worked recently with media brands and notable people on shows, like Vox and the Obamas, which are reportedly developing a nonfiction series, an area Netfix has become a go-to for.

Goop also has a knack for incorporating third-party branding into its retail, editorial and e-commerce businesses, which offsets cost and drives revenue for both parties, something that could well continue in a TV show. More interesting to Netflix is likely the brand’s built-in audience — live wellness summits featuring Paltrow and other celebrities have sold out, as have Goop’s vitamins, and many of those fans would likely watch a Goop series based on the brand’s wellness position.

And many more would likely watch as well, if only to hate-watch.

For More, See:

Goop Magazine Out From Under Condé Nast and Digging for Data

New York Times Joining FX, Hulu for ‘The Weekly’ TV Show

Jenna Lyons’ Multimedia Move