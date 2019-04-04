PARIS — Berlin-based communications agency Haebmau is launching a subsidiary.

Named Haebmau.Atelier, this venture will combine sales and distribution with public relations and communication activities, aiming to offer clients a holistic approach to brand services.

The German business, led by Celine Kloetzer and Roel de Cooman, is partnering with Paris-based p.r. and marketing firm OBCM, founded by Olivier Bourgis, via a memorandum of understanding.

Together, the trio boasts experience working with brands such as John Galliano, Y-3, MCM, Adidas, Charlotte Tilbury and Stone Island.

“We think Haebmau.Atelier is a modern way to serve our market, with both sales needs and communications needs feeding into a single brand strategy,” de Cooman said in a statement. De Cooman oversees the sales and distribution part of the venture. “We are thrilled to offer our partners a 360-degree service that functions on a global level.”

Haebmau.Atelier will deploy its activities internationally, working with the European and American markets as well as Asia and the Middle East.

Kloetzer, who handles the p.r. side of the business, underlined the venture’s geographical strength, allowing it to tap into Berlin’s lively creative community and Paris’ strong fashion credentials. “Paris and Berlin represent the ultimate expressions of fashion and art, respectively,” she said.

“Olivier and I have worked together for many years. And we realized that there is the demand for an agency to have a strong understanding of the global market, but also to get each region’s local nuance, something we can offer together through both our experiences,” she continued.

For OBCM ceo Bourgis, the synergy is in line with the evolution of the fashion industry.

“We would be amiss not to offer our clients access to the people and ideas that comprise our global network — and to redefine the modern p.r. agency in the process,” he said.

“Together we will always seek to present the most informed and innovative services, from sales to content, distribution to experiences. For many clients, that range is modern and enticing.”