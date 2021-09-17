Hamish Bowles Named Editor in Chief of World of Interiors

Skip to main content
Hamish Bowles Street style at New
Hamish Bowles Andrew Morales for WWD

LONDON – American Vogue veteran Hamish Bowles is taking the top job at The World of Interiors, a Condé Nast title based in London. The move marks a homecoming for Bowles who was born in London, studied at Central Saint Martins, and began his career at Harpers & Queen.

Bowles will be the third editor in chief in the title’s 40-year history, and replaces Rupert Thomas, who spent 22 years at the helm. The World of Interiors was founded by Min Hogg, and purchased by Condé Nast in 1982.

The World of Interiors is known for its lush photography and coverage of design, the decorative arts, and style.

Hamish Bowles Named Editor-in-Chief of World
Hamish Bowles Image Courtesy of Simon Upton

It’s also something of a media outlier with old-fashioned ways of working: Editors still use a light box to choose photos, which are then scanned manually to the printers, and the magazine is printed on top-quality paper.

Related Galleries

It will now be up to Bowles, who spent the past 25 years at American Vogue, to nudge the title into the digital – and video – age, while still preserving its old-world charm.

He will continue to report to Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast, and will retain his role as Vogue’s global editor at large.

Wintour described Bowles as an “an expert design and fashion historian” who carries with him “a wonderful mix of curiosity, erudition and enthusiasm. I can’t imagine a better person to take on The World of Interiors.”

Hamish Bowles Named Editor-in-Chief of World
The World of Interiors October cover. Image Courtesy of Condé Nast

Bowles, who will be based in London, said he hoped to continue the legacy of the magazine, while taking it to “new audiences across online, social and video platforms.”

His appointment comes against a backdrop of major changes at Condé Nast, which has been reshuffling its mastheads worldwide, with a series of high-profile exits.

The reshuffle, and streamlining of staff, is part of a broader strategy set by Roger Lynch, Condé Nast’s chief executive officer, who has been integrating the U.S. and international businesses as part of an ongoing turnaround plan.

