The fashion editorial team is getting a little bigger at Harper’s Bazaar.

Editor in chief Glenda Bailey is adding Miguel Enamorado as fashion director, WWD has learned, as Nicole Fritton, who has held that title for more than a decade moves up to a new title of executive fashion director.

“Fashion is central to the heart of Bazaar,” Bailey, the magazine’s longtime editor in chief who just received a damehood from Queen Elizabeth II, wrote in a note. “With these new appointments, we are able to give our reader more of what she craves.”

Enamorado, a stylist who was most recently fashion director at a pre-bankruptcy Interview magazine for several years, will now assist with shoots and fashion coverage at Bazaar, while Fritton’s role will grow to include all booking and the execution of all fashion features, in addition to general oversight of all fashion and accessories content.

Bailey characterized Fritton as “the Harper’s Bazaar woman” with her “exquisite eye, fabulous taste” and said Enamorado also “has great taste and spirit.”

Changes have been regular at Hearst Magazines over the last several months, as new magazines president Troy Young and new chief content officer Kate Lewis settle into their roles, but Bazaar has been one of the few titles to avoid any major shakeups. To its credit, the title has been faring well over the last year, capturing 25 percent of all magazine ad business for fashion and accessories and its print readership, as well as web and video traffic, are up year-over-year, according to the most recent data from MPA-The Association for Magazine Media.

While sources have noted repeatedly that all Hearst magazine brands are getting a thorough review as Young and Lewis are working aggressively to implement a digital-first strategy across the division, it seems Bazaar is likely to get a lighter touch.

Other publications, like Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan and Veranda, have seen bigger changes to leadership on the editorial and business sides, after showing dips in readership and some ups and downs with web traffic.

