Harper’s Bazaar Honored at ASME Awards

Judges at the The American Society of Magazine Editors National Magazine Awards clearly like what new editor in chief Samira Nasr is doing at Hearst-owned Harper’s Bazaar.

For the first time, the fashion magazine was awarded one of the most prestigious awards of the evening — general excellence for service and lifestyle, beating Afar, Bon Appétit, Elle and Outside.

Nasr, a former Vanity Fair executive fashion director, was in June 2020 named as successor to longtime Bazaar editor in chief Glenda Bailey, who stepped down after 17 years at the helm. Since taking the top job, Nasr has strived to bring more diversity to the title both in front of and behind the camera.

Accepting her so-called Ellie award, Nasr said: “This journey began over a year and a half ago and tonight’s recognition is received by all of us at Harper’s Bazaar with profound, profound gratitude. The beauty of this role is about the teamwork. It has always been about the ‘we’ for me in magazine making — the team and the group of collaborators that I could assemble on the stories that we can tell together.”

There was a tinge of bittersweet irony for another fashion magazine honored at ASME — InStyle, which won an award for best profile photograph of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first indigenous cabinet member, photographed by Camila Falquez. The editor in chief at the time was Laura Brown, who recently departed the title when its new owner, Dotdash Meredith, said it would be ending the magazine’s 27-year print run.

Elsewhere at the awards, which took place at the Brooklyn Steel music venue in Williamsburg, The New York Times Magazine’s top editor Jake Silverstein and The New Yorker editor in chief David Remnick — no strangers to taking to the stage at the ASME awards — were again big winners.

The Times Magazine received three awards, winning in the reporting, essays and criticism and public interest categories, including Matthieu Aikins’ account of the fall of Kabul, and Carina del Valle Schorske’s essay on a COVID-summer of movement and dance. Condé Nast-owned The New Yorker won two awards — for Luke Mogelson’s footage, “A Reporter’s Video From Inside the Capitol Siege,” and Rachel Aviv’s portrait of Elizabeth Loftus, one of the most influential psychologists of her generation.

The Atlantic received the general excellence award for a news, sports and entertainment publication, while staff writer Jennifer Senior won in the feature writing category for her September cover story about Bobby McIlvaine, “Twenty Years Gone,” that brought new understanding to the impact of 9/11.

“In a year when print and digital journalism was more important than ever to readers, ASME is proud to recognize the achievements of so many talented editors, writers, video makers and podcasters,” said Sidney Holt, executive director of ASME and administrator of the National Magazine Awards. “It was wonderful to be able to get together again—to be able to celebrate as an industry—after two years of streamed award presentations.”

