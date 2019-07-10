MILAN — Harper’s Bazaar is coming to Italy.

The glossy publication, available in 44 countries, will make its Italian debut this fall. Launching as a digital-only title, the media company said it plans to unveil a printed edition in the second half of 2020.

Alan Prada, the former deputy editor in chief at Condé Nast-owned Vogue Italia, has been named editor in chief of the title starting in September. Additionally, Prada will serve as the creative director at Esquire, another title under Hearst’s umbrella, which was launched in Italy in 2017.

“Alan Prada is without a doubt the ideal person to bring Harper’s Bazaar to Italy,” said Giacomo Moletto, chief executive officer of Hearst Italy and Western Europe. “His international experience, knowledge of the fashion world and personal taste in spotting styles and trends are impeccable.”

Prada’s appointment marks a return to the media group for the fashion journalist, who started his career at Italian Elle in 2005 before moving on to L’Uomo Vogue in 2007, where he served as fashion features editor under late Vogue Italia editor in chief Franca Sozzani. At Condé, Prada was named deputy editor in chief at L’Uomo Vogue and at Vogue Italia, in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Harper’s Bazaar, which was launched in the U.S. in 1867, was acquired by Hearst in 1912.