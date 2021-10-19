Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

India’s New Jio World Mall Gives Luxury Brands More Space in Mumbai

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-Family Executives

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

The role has been unfilled since 2016.

Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright Courtesy

Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella is continuing to make her mark on the company, just tapping Jonathan Wright as president of Hearst Magazines International.

Wright will be based in New York and will oversee global strategy and commercial and editorial operations across Hearst Magazines’ international portfolio, which is made up of seven wholly owned companies, seven joint ventures and 43 licensees across 40 countries. He’ll report to Chirichella, while the leads of Hearst U.K., Europe, Greater China and Japan will report to him. It’s understood that this is not a new role, but one that has not been filled since 2016.

“Our operations around the world continue to gain momentum amidst rapid changes in both technology and consumer behavior,” Chirichella said. “Jonny’s international experience, understanding of our ever-changing industry and proven track record of building strategic partnerships and generating revenue will be integral as we continue to transform our business and drive growth across our global portfolio.”

Related Galleries

Prior to joining Hearst, Wright was based in Hong Kong, where he served for three years as global managing director and group publisher of Dow Jones. Previously he was based in London, serving six years as the publisher of Financial News and WSJ Pro, before being named publisher of WSJ EMEA, a role he held from 2012 through 2015.

Wright first joined Dow Jones in 2010 as an advertising sales director for Dow Jones’ Financial News before being named The Wall Street Journal’s circulation director in Europe in 2013. Earlier in his career, he was publisher and group sales director at Euromoney Institutional Investor, based in New York.

“This is a transformational time for the media industry, both in the U.S. and overseas,” Wright said. “I am honored to join Hearst Magazines, whose rich history and portfolio of best-in-class brands continue to attract massive audiences around the world, and I look forward to working with our partners as we optimize the company’s global business for the future.”

 

FOR MORE, SEE:

2021 Media Moves: Layoffs at Genius Media and More

What Dotdash’s Acquisition of Meredith Could Mean for Its Print Titles

Media People: Dawn Davis, Editor in Chief of Bon Appétit

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad