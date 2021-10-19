Hearst Magazines Taps New International Head

Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella is continuing to make her mark on the company, just tapping Jonathan Wright as president of Hearst Magazines International.

Wright will be based in New York and will oversee global strategy and commercial and editorial operations across Hearst Magazines’ international portfolio, which is made up of seven wholly owned companies, seven joint ventures and 43 licensees across 40 countries. He’ll report to Chirichella, while the leads of Hearst U.K., Europe, Greater China and Japan will report to him. It’s understood that this is not a new role, but one that has not been filled since 2016.

“Our operations around the world continue to gain momentum amidst rapid changes in both technology and consumer behavior,” Chirichella said. “Jonny’s international experience, understanding of our ever-changing industry and proven track record of building strategic partnerships and generating revenue will be integral as we continue to transform our business and drive growth across our global portfolio.”

Prior to joining Hearst, Wright was based in Hong Kong, where he served for three years as global managing director and group publisher of Dow Jones. Previously he was based in London, serving six years as the publisher of Financial News and WSJ Pro, before being named publisher of WSJ EMEA, a role he held from 2012 through 2015.

Wright first joined Dow Jones in 2010 as an advertising sales director for Dow Jones’ Financial News before being named The Wall Street Journal’s circulation director in Europe in 2013. Earlier in his career, he was publisher and group sales director at Euromoney Institutional Investor, based in New York.

“This is a transformational time for the media industry, both in the U.S. and overseas,” Wright said. “I am honored to join Hearst Magazines, whose rich history and portfolio of best-in-class brands continue to attract massive audiences around the world, and I look forward to working with our partners as we optimize the company’s global business for the future.”

