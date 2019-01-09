A few days into the New Year and already a string of Hearst Magazine titles have new publishers.

Shortly after revealing that longtime Cosmopolitan publisher Donna Lagani was stepping away from her role as publisher of Cosmopolitan to take up a position within Hearst foundations, Hearst Magazine’s is moving a number of other publisher’s around at the likes of Marie Claire and Elle Decor.

Nancy Berger, most recently chief revenue officer at Marie Claire, will take up the publisher mantle from Lagani, becoming publishing director and chief revenue officer of Cosmopolitan, Seventeen (now essentially online-only) and Women’s Health. Meanwhile, Blair Hecht has been named publisher of Marie Claire, moving from her position as associate publisher of Elle. Kevin O’Malley, currently publishing director and chief revenue offier of that title will also add Marie Claire to his purview.

Additionally, Jennifer Bruno will become publisher and chief revenue officer of House Beautiful, Veranda, a title she oversaw some years ago, and Elle Decor, in addition to her oversight of Town & Country. She replaces Kate Smith, who is retiring at the end of March.

All of the changes come a few months after new magazines president Troy Young initiated the first wave of brand shifts, on the editorial side as well as the business side that fit with his plans to streamline the sales and marketing side of Hearst Magazines as the company forges ahead with an aggressive digital-first strategy.