LONDON — Hearst UK has promoted Lydia Slater to editor in chief of the British edition of Harper’s Bazaar and charged her with overseeing its print, digital, and “experiential offering.” Slater was named acting editor in chief after Justin Picardie left the title in September of 2019.

Before taking up the role of acting editor in chief, Slater had previously served as deputy editor of the title. According to the company, she expanded the Bazaar at Work program and launched the Bazaar Summit, an annual conference focused on women and their careers, getting female leaders from around the world involved.

Slater pointed to Bazaar’s “inspirational mix of fashion and feminism, culture and creativity. I’m so excited to have been given this opportunity to build on its unique legacy alongside my brilliant team,” she said.

Slater was the editor who worked remotely with Ashley Graham, earlier this year during lockdown.

The cover of the Harper’s Bazaar July issue was shot by Graham’s husband Justin Ervin, who is a director and cinematographer, at the model’s childhood home in Nebraska, where the family been self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Slater and her team monitored the shoot from their homes.

James Wildman, chief executive of Hearst UK and president, Hearst Europe said Slater had been “a driving force in strengthening our position as the leading premium publisher. Her work with the team across our diversified services has afforded our clients unparalleled offerings within the fashion and luxury market. I am excited to see her vision for the future for the brand.”

Slater will continue working with a team that includes creative director Jo Goodby, acting deputy editor Frances Hedges, group fashion director Avril Mair and digital editor Sarah Karmali. On the commercial side, she will be working with Jacqueline Euwe, whose title is chief luxury officer.

Hearst UK publishes 24 brands including Esquire, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping.