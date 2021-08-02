Hearst Magazines’ in-house global digital marketing agency iCrossing has made an acquisition.

It said Monday it had bought Mediablaze, a London-based digital experience and content marketing agency, following a 2016 minority stake investment.

The agency will join iCrossing’s U.K. office and the hope is that the newly formed partnership will offer clients full-service marketing solutions in customer experience, digital transformation, performance media and creative-driven content marketing campaigns.

“With the digital acceleration brands have seen over the past year, there is a growing demand for complete marketing solutions that can offer engaging and impactful digital experiences and this investment positions us to deliver industry-leading solutions for our clients,” Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella said.

Paul Button, CEO of Mediablaze, added: “The joining of our businesses will combine Mediablaze’s digital experience capability with iCrossing U.K.’s powerful media and customer insights, creating a best-in-class agency solution that will help clients transform and accelerate their digital business,” Button said.

Hearst acquired iCrossing in 2010 in order to bring extensive global digital marketing capabilities in house, including paid search, search engine optimization, web development, mobile and social marketing and data analytics.

Its clients include Toyota, LG Electronics, Belk, Beam Suntory and DeKuyper.

“This is an investment in our team and represents a commitment to grow our organization and position us for continued success as our clients’ needs continue to evolve,” said Jamie Clifford, managing director of iCrossing U.K. of the new acquisition.

Hearst’s magazine brands include Town & Country, Esquire, Cosmopolitan and Harper’s Bazaar.

