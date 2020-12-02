When it comes to a magazine cover shoot, the preparation can be hectic, with various teams all trying to schedule their clients’ time, often involving endless e-mail chains and phone calls.

Not for a recent cover shot by Celine’s creative, artistic and image director Hedi Slimane and featuring actor Timothée Chalamet for the upcoming fall/winter issue of Document Journal, the culture, arts and fashion biannual known for giving its high-profile contributors total creative freedom.

“The shoot was actually produced between Hedi and Timothée. Both myself and Timothée’s camp were chasing around working to produce it and then we found they had been in touch directly and arranged everything,” said editor in chief and creative director Nick Vogelson, adding that it was a nice and welcome surprise.

“They did a shoot in person. Timothée was in Eastern Europe doing some final filming for ‘Dune’ and after that at the end of August he flew to St Tropez and they did the photo shoot on the coast.”

Slimane is a longtime contributor of Document and shot his first Celine cover for the publication in 2018.

The theme of the fall/winter issue, which will be released later this month and was produced following COVID-19 safety guidelines, is counterculture and what it looks like in the 21st century. For his part, Chalamet, who stars in Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of “Dune,” talked to Vogelson about sci-fi as cultural criticism, and what it means to go against the grain today.

On a separate cover is “Black-ish” star and activist Yara Shahidi shot by John Edmonds. Inside, she talks to Harvard scholar Sarah Lewis about the cultural production of tomorrow, and how to propel meaningful counter-narratives into the public sphere.

Elsewhere in the 560-page issue, artist Ai Weiwei answers his 11-year-old son’s most pressing questions on curiosity, authority and cosmic forces. There are also fashion covers, including the first Prada cover, by Willy Vanderperre and Prada stylist Olivier Rizzo.

“Document wanted to unearth fringe communities, niche subcultures opposing the mainstream in obvious ways — but uncovered that in a world plagued by over-served content and subset culture disillusioned through mass consumption, what is truly countercultural today requires an effort that is far more ideological,” Vogelson said. “It is a way of looking at the world around you, engaging with others, and interacting with ideas — a mode of being and an openness to reinvention.”

