Heir Agency is merging with The Lede Company.

Founded by Christine Su in last year, who previously worked at Complex Media, Adidas, Havaianas and Converse, the Heir Agency is a public relations firm that represents brands including Alpha Industries, Kappa Sport, Sweet Chick, Stadium Goods, Dyne and Hypebeast. The Lede Company formed earlier this month and was started by partners Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson and Sarah Levinson Rothman, who all previously worked for 42West. Its client list includes Rihanna, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Queen Latifah, Charlize Theron, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Pharrell Williams, Amy Schumer, Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal and more. Each of the founders will serve as co-chief executive officers/partners.

According to Su, together under The Lede Company, the brand team will look to service strategic communications for brands, social public relations and experiential alongside the talent and strategic corporate teams.

“I’ve known Amanda for years,” Su said. “She has always been on the celebrity side and I’ve been on the brand side and we think the future of communication agencies is offering 360 services to brands, celebrities and influencers. So many celebrities have brands and so many brands want to connect with celebrities, so it was a no brainer.”

The Lede Company, which has been operating with Heir Agency since the start of July, has offices in Los Angeles and New York and is staffing up to have a team of 30 working across both cities.

“Christine is a perfect fit for The Lede Company, as we are committed to working with clients that span the brand and entertainment worlds,” Silverman said. “With her long track record of building culturally relevant brands, Christine’s professional background and business savvy make her an exciting addition.”