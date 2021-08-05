LONDON – The Berlin-based streetwear website Highsnobiety Thursday is releasing its first-ever in-house collection for the spring 2021 season.

Masterminded by design director Nin Truong, who used to lead the Stüssy design team, the collection, titled BreachFriendz, serves as a celebration of friends hanging out again outdoors after lockdowns, and targets those who interact with Highsnobiety on multiple platforms.

“The first release of the collection consists of simple colorful nylon water shorts, headwear, fun printed garments, and of course a Yeti cooler. I love all of the colors used in the collection and the whimsical graphic prints,” Truong said. “The sunscreen tee is one of my favorites. Just a friendly reminder of the importance of sunscreen.”

He stressed that this is the first-ever true collection by Highsnobiety.

“We have released various limited capsules in the past, for example our HS Staples collection, but this is the first specifically to celebrate the spring-summer season designed and curated by our own in-house team,” he said.

Truong revealed that Highsnobiety plans to roll out additional drops each month with the in-house collection alongside collaborative projects with other brands.

“There will be a mixture of products within each collection giving us the flexibility to hit different price points. There will be plenty of entry items such as printed tees and fleece to outerwear pieces created in beautifully sourced fabrics that will be in the higher price range,” he added.

The second segment of the BeachFriendz collection will drop August 18.

This collection is one of many examples of how the site is growing into a multidisciplinary lifestyle concept for the younger generation.

It has hosted several editions of the “Not in Paris” online exhibition project to fill the void of the canceled Paris Men’s Fashion Week and released a white paper on the collision between gaming and fashion, and the virtual future of luxury.

In November, Highsnobiety will open a pop-up store in the Zurich Airport, and sell a full range of products from brands like Acne Studios, Comme des Garçons, as well as its own collaborations.

The site recently also received an undisclosed sum of funding from Chanel heir David Wertheimer’s private equity vehicle Mirabaud Asset Management’s Lifestyle Impact & Innovation fund to further develop its management strategy, bolster brand recognition and develop offline experiences.

