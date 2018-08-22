BERLIN — Jan-Michael Quammie has been named style director of Highsnobiety, the sneaker-powered blog turned international lifestyle media brand with offices in Berlin, London, Tokyo and New York. This is a new position.

Quammie was most recently editor in chief for Material Magazine in Berlin and, prior to that, served as fashion director for Germany’s InStyle magazine in Munich. Born in America, she started her career as an associate buyer at Saks Fifth Avenue before moving to Shanghai where she became head buyer for Net-a-porter.

In her new role, Quammie will deliver weekly op-eds on trends and news in Highsnobiety’s men’s fashion space, produce regular serialized video and audio content covering the latest trends and news in luxe streetwear, contribute to Highsnobiety’s biannual print magazine on both an editorial and stylistic level, as well as becoming style ambassador for this new media brand geared to the next generation of tastemakers, trendsetters and style-conscious young men.

Founded as a blog by David Fischer in 2005, Highsnobiety now attracts “upward of 9 million unique visitors monthly,” the media brand said, and employs a team of 100 for its on- and off-line projects. Besides the focus on curated editorial and long-form video, this includes exploring product development and new brand extensions such as a global events series and commerce partnerships, as well as growing the in-house production agency, Highsnobiety+.

Fischer said “her clear sense of self and her willingness to push boundaries” was what drew Highsnobiety to Quammie for this important new position. Calling her the “obvious choice” he further noted “what makes her so valuable to our team is her dedication to the fashion industry on a global scale, as well as her sure-footedness in identifying new trends.”

For her part, Quammie said “It’s been a long time coming, but finally I get to be a part of a business model that I believe represents where I’m from and the future.”