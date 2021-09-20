Hilfiger Rolls Out ‘Pass the Mic’ Global Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger is promoting the idea that everyone has the power to affect and change the world because voices speak volumes.

In its new fall ad campaign, called “Pass the Mic,” the company features a group of diverse talents who drive participation from their communities through digital activations, encouraging followers to submit direct audio messages to Hilfiger’s Instagram. The campaign launches today.

“Every voice has the power to light up the world,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We are quite literally ‘Passing the Mic,’ first to the select voices and then to our global audiences, in order to drive meaningful and long-lasting change. I am proud that our fall 2021 collection is represented by such an incredible and diverse group who are sharing their voices on our platform.”

Yara Shahidi, Anthony Ramos, Jack Harlow, Wizkid, Kim Soo-Hyun and DJ Cassidy are among the voices in the campaign. The consumer activation goes live as each talent asks: What inspires you to make a difference? What would you say if the world was listening? What drives you toward the future? What do you have to say?

Through a series of Instagram feed and story posts on Hilfiger’s account audiences are encouraged to answer these questions via direct message, engaging in a direct dialogue with the brand.

The talent speaks about such topics as Confidence, Community, Commitment and Change.

Shahidi, the actress, producer and Harvard University student, talks about Confidence. “I am the ‘l’ in light. I am the reason the future is so bright.”

Ramos, the singer and star of the upcoming “Transformers: Rise of the Beats,” highlights Community. “We change the world by redesigning who we are, but never forgetting where we came from,” Ramos said.

The rapper Harlow explores Commitment. “Words mean nothing if they’re not well said.”

Wizkid, the singer-songwriter born Ayodeji Balogun, tackles the topic of Character. “How many tries? And still you rise,” he said.

Soo-Hyun, known for his roles in popular TV dramas and films, speaks about Change. “Our little movement toward the future makes beautiful waves and changes the world,” he said.

Cassidy, the DJ who created the “Pass the Mic” series, which unites musical icons by passing the mic from home to home, said, “Pass the mic and share your light. Every person, every voice can change the world. So, what do you have to say?”

The campaign will appear on Tommy.com and through organic posts of Hilfiger’s Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat channels. Campaign videos will be used as digital activation and paid media promotions across North America and Europe on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

On Tuesday, audio activations will appear globally in organic posts across Facebook and Instagram. Starting Wednesday, the activations go live when all campaign talents take to their personal Instagram accounts to ask questions of their audiences, driving them to respond via direct message to Hilfiger’s Instagram account. Individual videos of each campaign talent will launch on Snapchat in North America and on Instagram and Facebook in Europe. Regional influencers will increase campaign awareness on their own channels, starting Sept. 25.

As for the clothing, the “Pass the Mic” campaign features the fall 2021 Tommy Hilfiger collection alongside pieces from the brand’s archives.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Martijn Hagman, CEO Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, Talks the Challenges and Benefits of Digitalization

Tommy Hilfiger Strikes Key Partnerships to Advance Underrepresented Communities in Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger at 35: Still Revved Up and Rarin’ to Go