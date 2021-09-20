Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Hilfiger Rolls Out ‘Pass the Mic’ Global Campaign

The idea is that everyone has the power to affect and change the world because voices speak volumes.

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'
Tommy Hilfiger launches its "Pass the Mic" fall campaign featuring diverse talents.

Tommy Hilfiger is promoting the idea that everyone has the power to affect and change the world because voices speak volumes.

In its new fall ad campaign, called “Pass the Mic,” the company features a group of diverse talents who drive participation from their communities through digital activations, encouraging followers to submit direct audio messages to Hilfiger’s Instagram. The campaign launches today.

“Every voice has the power to light up the world,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We are quite literally ‘Passing the Mic,’ first to the select voices and then to our global audiences, in order to drive meaningful and long-lasting change. I am proud that our fall 2021 collection is represented by such an incredible and diverse group who are sharing their voices on our platform.”

Yara Shahidi, Anthony Ramos, Jack Harlow, Wizkid, Kim Soo-Hyun and DJ Cassidy are among the voices in the campaign. The consumer activation goes live as each talent asks: What inspires you to make a difference? What would you say if the world was listening? What drives you toward the future? What do you have to say?

Related Galleries

Through a series of Instagram feed and story posts on Hilfiger’s account audiences are encouraged to answer these questions via direct message, engaging in a direct dialogue with the brand.

The talent speaks about such topics as Confidence, Community, Commitment and Change.

  • Shahidi, the actress, producer and Harvard University student, talks about Confidence. “I am the ‘l’ in light. I am the reason the future is so bright.”
  • Ramos, the singer and star of the upcoming “Transformers: Rise of the Beats,” highlights Community. “We change the world by redesigning who we are, but never forgetting where we came from,” Ramos said.
  • The rapper Harlow explores Commitment. “Words mean nothing if they’re not well said.”
  • Wizkid, the singer-songwriter born Ayodeji Balogun, tackles the topic of Character. “How many tries? And still you rise,” he said.
  •  Soo-Hyun, known for his roles in popular TV dramas and films, speaks about Change. “Our little movement toward the future makes beautiful waves and changes the world,” he said.
  •  Cassidy, the DJ who created the “Pass the Mic” series, which unites musical icons by passing the mic from home to home, said, “Pass the mic and share your light. Every person, every voice can change the world. So, what do you have to say?”

The campaign will appear on Tommy.com and through organic posts of Hilfiger’s Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat channels. Campaign videos will be used as digital activation and paid media promotions across North America and Europe on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

On Tuesday, audio activations will appear globally in organic posts across Facebook and Instagram. Starting Wednesday, the activations go live when all campaign talents take to their personal Instagram accounts to ask questions of their audiences, driving them to respond via direct message to Hilfiger’s Instagram account. Individual videos of each campaign talent will launch on Snapchat in North America and on Instagram and Facebook in Europe. Regional influencers will increase campaign awareness on their own channels, starting Sept. 25.

As for the clothing, the “Pass the Mic” campaign features the fall 2021 Tommy Hilfiger collection alongside pieces from the brand’s archives.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:  

Martijn Hagman, CEO Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, Talks the Challenges and Benefits of Digitalization

Tommy Hilfiger Strikes Key Partnerships to Advance Underrepresented Communities in Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger at 35: Still Revved Up and Rarin’ to Go

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hilfiger Rolls Out 'Pass the Mic'

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad