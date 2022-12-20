H&M Responds to Complaints Over Justin Beiber Merchandise

Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M has responded to accusations leveled by singer Justin Beiber that he had not approved merchandise featuring his likeness and lyrics.

The singer posted to Instagram Stories Monday afternoon to express his disapproval.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” Beiber wrote. “All without my permission and approval. [SMH] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

Beiber’s likeness appears on items including a sweatshirt, a dress, t-shirt and a tote bag. The lyrics “I miss you more than life” from his song “Ghost” appear on a hoodie that retails for $39.99, as well as a phone case.

In a second Instagram Stories post, Beiber further encouraged fans to stay away from the items. “I didn’t approve it, don’t buy it,” he said, and called the line “trash.”

In a statement released to WWD, a spokesperson for the Swedish brand stated: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.” The brand said the merchandise will remain on sale. “As it stands now,” the representative said, “we need to look into this more to understand, before we take any other actions.”

Beiber and H&M have a history. The singer collaborated with brand back in 2017 on a collection of merchandise after the Beiber canceled the last leg of his Purpose tour dates.

That collaboration was called the Stadium Tour collection, which featured hoodies, sweatpants, graphic tees and bomber jackets that resembled his official tour merchandise and were priced from $20 to $60. Designs included flag prints and skate-style logos, as well as images of the singer.

Beiber also previously collaborated with Forever 21 in on a collection of tour merch ahead of his Purpose tour, which featured his official logo and likeness, and ranged from $18 to $35, and with accessories brand Claire’s on a collection of hats, phone cases, pillows and backpacks.