The Hollywood Reporter is making some staff cuts.

The industry publication has just laid off a number of staffers, sources told WWD, around a dozen in total, a third of which are in editorial. The cuts affect its web team, styles coverage and international correspondents, sources said. A representative of the company declined to comment.

In January of last year, THR and Billboard, both owned by Valence Media, cut just over 20 staffers in areas other than editorial and some corporate positions within Valence Media, the publications’ parent company. At the time, the company insisted that the cuts would actually lead to a growth in staff, as a bout of hiring was expected to come from the reorganization.

It’s understood that the company did add about 100 people overall, with its December acquisition of Nielsen Music Data, but those positions are more data and analytics, not editorial. The group has been renamed MRC Data and it does not appear to have any crossover with THR.

In September, Spin Media Group, another Valence property, also cut some staff, letting go about seven people across the brands Spin, Stereogum and Vibe, according to a report in Billboard.

As far as this week’s editorial cuts at THR go, they seem to affect mainly those writing more for THR’s website. THR still has a separation between staffers producing online work, which does not have a subscription model, and those producing for the weekly magazine. Given its print output, THR’s masthead is sizable. All editorial, including digital, photo and art departments, counts around 130. So the cuts enacted this week mark a roughly 8 percent reduction in staff.