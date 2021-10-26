Skip to main content
HommeGirls, Chanel Team Up for Special Issue

Margaret Qualley, Lily-Rose Depp, Whitney Peak, Chloë Sevigny, Zsela Thompson and Greta Lee feature on six separate covers.

HommeGirls, the zine founded by editor and designer Thakoon Panichgul, has teamed up with Chanel for a special issue celebrating the French fashion house and the 100th anniversary of Chanel No. 5.

The 180-page magazine, out Tuesday, highlights the worlds of fashion, fragrance and beauty, and watches and fine jewelry through the lens of women who carve their own path, much like the legacy of Gabrielle Chanel. Six of those women — Chanel ambassadors Margaret Qualley, Lily-Rose Depp and Whitney Peak, as well as actress Chloë Sevigny, musician Zsela Thompson, and screenwriter and actor Greta Lee — appear on separate covers photographed by Cass Bird, Zora Sicher and Emily Rosser. All six are decked out in Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s latest collections.

Inside the issue, a pair of portfolios photographed by Deidre Lewis and Emily Rosser feature a number of creatives — also in Chanel — including Debra Shaw, Patti Harrison, Audrey Nuna, Maude Apatow, Ajani Russell, Gracie Abrams and Charlotte Lawrence, while an interview with artist Laurie Simmons explores her distinctive work and pays tribute to the icons of the House: Chanel No. 5, the 11.12 handbag and the ballet flat.

Panichgul, who worked at Harper’s Bazaar for four years before turning to fashion design, founded and self-funded HommeGirls — part zine, part Instagram, part website — in 2019 for women who shop the men’s sections. The HommeGirls label, inspired by men’s wear, was launched soon after, featuring blazers, shirts, boxers and socks among others.

At its launch, he told Vogue: “Thinking about fashion, where I want to be, and what my interests are during my sabbatical, I kept on going back to cool, stylish women like [stylists] Brana Wolf and Grace Coddington. I asked myself, ‘Why do I like these women?’ And it came down to the fact that they wear simple clothes.”

 

