Hunger Magazine Relaunches With Focus Beyond Fashion

LONDON — Hunger, the biannual fashion magazine founded by photographer Rankin, has relaunched for the spring 2023 “Call to Action” issue with a focus on long reads about local and global issues.

Calling the new issue “the start of our role to inform and inspire change,” Rankin said the magazine shifted its focus because “our readers are experiencing the very real-life consequences of questionable government decisions and have become hungry for knowledge on the topics around activism and injustice — our relaunch issue tells them that we’re here to feed that hunger.”

Devinder Bains, editorial director of Hunger, added that the magazine has been “on an organic trajectory over the last year to cover more serious reads that tackle subjects such as activism, politics, climate change, human rights and so much more. A relaunch felt like a good way to freshen the look of the magazine and also make a statement about how invested we are in bringing readers the stories of inspiring changemakers as well as a digestible look at national and geopolitical issues.

She said the magazine will continue to offer content on fashion, beauty, celebrity and the arts, as well as championing up-and-coming creative talents.

Highlights in the new issues include a cover story on Brit and Mercury nominee Loyle Carner, who talked about knife crime, identity and the joy that can be found in neurodivergence, as well as a focus on American rapper Joey Bada$$, who talked candidly about his homeland’s endless problems with gun violence.