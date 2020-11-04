Vice Media-owned i-D is teaming with Dover Street Market for the magazine’s 40th anniversary.

The two are launching pop-ups featuring a limited-edition 20-piece capsule collection, created in collaboration with handpicked brands and designers, that will run throughout November in Dover Street Market stores in Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo and online.

The collection pays tribute to some of the defining moments from i-D’s history, such as a Stüssy T-shirt immortalizing Goldie’s i-D cover from 1996 and a limited-edition Comme des Garçons zine featuring Comme des Garçons spreads from i-D’s 40-year archive. There will also be other items, including hoodies and wallets.

Other participating brands and designers include Aries, Awake NY, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Futura 2000, Ghetto Gastro, Idea, Juergen Teller, Kar L’Art de L’Automobile and Liz Johnson Artur.

“It’s such an honor to bring together our community, friends and family to celebrate i-D’s 40-year legacy,” said i-D’s editor in chief and creative director Alastair McKimm.

James Gilchrist, vice president of Comme des Garçons North America & Dover Street Market North America, added: “We’ve had the great privilege of collaborating with i-D since its inception, and what better way to commemorate this historic occasion than by bringing its spirit into our shops with such a dynamic space and products done in collaboration with so many wonderful artists, brands and designers within our communities.”

i-D, which was launched in 1980 by Terry Jones as a hand-stapled zine, has also released a special edition of the magazine, with seven different covers, as well as a limited-edition hardback version of the magazine available in stores worldwide. The seven covers feature duos of relationships such as Kendrick Lamar and his mentee Baby Keem and Ned Sims photographed by his father David Sims.

For more, see:

Alastair McKimm on Celebrating i-D Magazine’s 40 Years of Legacy

i-D Magazine Returns to Its DIY Roots With Limited-Edition Print Project

I-D Names Carlos Nazario Global Fashion Director