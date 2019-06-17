GOING GLOBAL: i-D has a new global fashion director in Carlos Nazario, who joined the magazine last year as its senior fashion editor. He will start immediately in his role, succeeding i-D’s last fashion director and now editor in chief Alastair McKimm. An announcement is expected Monday.

New York native Nazario, who cut his teeth as Joe McKenna’s first assistant, will be responsible for leading i-D’s fashion team and commissioning stories and features for the brand across print, digital and video, according to owners Vice Media.

He will report to McKimm, who called Nazario a first-class stylist and “the voice of a new generation. He embodies i-D through and through.”

“I-D is such a huge part of the reason I work in fashion today,” said Nazario. “I have always been inspired by the ethos of the brand, and its commitment to documenting the most exciting, heartfelt, relevant and colorful stories happening in our global culture.”

Nazario worked for McKenna for six years before becoming a freelance stylist and creative consultant. Throughout his career he has worked alongside photographers and artists including Mario Sorrenti, Collier Schorr, and Mert and Marcus.

