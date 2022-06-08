i-D Shuns New Fashion in Environment Issue

For the first time in i-D’s history, it is staying away from new fashion.

Instead, the Vice-owned magazine’s summer issue, focused on sustainability, will use its fashion section to highlight the ways in which the fashion industry can continue to benefit from the philosophies of i-D’s early issues: getting back to craft and creativity with the use and reuse of items through DIY, recycling, upcycling, vintage and archive clothing.

“We are all constantly thinking about how much waste there is and it’s just an interesting way for us to look at it,” said i-D editor in chief Alastair McKimm. “It’s something that we’ve been doing over the whole of i-D’s history anyway, but certainly over the last two years, there’s always been a story in i-D where all the fashion is made from recycled and upcycled items so it’s just nice to do the whole section in that way this time.”

“There’s such a wealth of places where we can get incredible vintage and archives that it’s really exciting to make a story around that,” he added. “It also gives us a lot of freedom with fashion photography, the styling.”

This is all part of the summer ‘Earthrise’ issue, for which i-D collaborated with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans, whose focus is on the protection of the oceans. In addition to the issue, the duo have also released a zine where Parley founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch interviews with some of the most influential people in today’s climate fight, including Extinction Rebellion founder Roger Hallam and Satya S. Tripathi, Secretary-General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, alongside a wide range of activists, photographers, designers.