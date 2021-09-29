Skip to main content
i-D Magazine Strengthens French Presence With New Hire

The newly hired Dan Sablon will be responsible for commissioning fashion stories and features for i-D France across digital and video.

Dan Sablon
Dan Sablon Sean Thomas/ Courtesy

LONDON — Vice Media’s fashion publication i-D Magazine has hired Dan Sablon as a senior fashion editor for its French edition, effective immediately. He will report to editorial director Claire Thomson-Jonville, who joined i-D last May. She reports to i-D’s global editor in chief Alastair McKimm.

A Paris native, Sablon will be responsible for commissioning fashion stories and features for i-D France across digital and video, as well as working closely with the commercial teams on brand collaborations.

Sablon is also a designer and creative director. He previously worked alongside Marc Jacobs and Rihanna and her design team for Fenty Puma.

Thomson-Jonville said she “couldn’t be happier to have Sablon joining the i-D family, and at this crucial stage to help us in our strategy to expand i-D’s reach across France.”

“He’s an incredible talent and embodies i-D through and through. Together we will continue to tell and document the most exciting, relevant and colorful stories happening in global youth culture,” she added.

Sablon said he is thrilled to bring his creative vision and to “help write the next chapter of this iconic and forward-thinking brand. My ambition for i-D France is to give a platform to a new generation of talent.”

Including Sablon, i-D employs five full-time staff in France.

