i-D Taps British Vogue’s Olivia Singer as Global Editorial Director

LONDON — Former British Vogue fashion news director Olivia Singer, who revealed her departure last week, has been named the global editorial director of i-D magazine, effective from Nov. 1.

She will report to i-D’s global editor in chief Alastair McKimm and managing director Lucy Delacherois Day.

McKimm said he admires Singer greatly. “I feel very fortunate to call her a close friend and confidant. Therefore it’s fitting that she joins my team at this juncture as we’re rapidly growing and evolving. I’m so looking forward to experiencing the work we create together as a team,” he said.

Singer added that she has been a huge fan of “how Alastair and the team have created a modern evolution of i-D’s core DNA, remaining uniquely attuned to the cultural moment and championing creatives from the iconic to the emergent with equal emphasis.”

“As the world begins to move out of lockdown and into real life, it’s never felt so important to connect people and amplify new perspectives — and nowhere does that better than i-D,” she added.

Singer began her career at Dazed Group’s AnOther Magazine, where she left as fashion and beauty features director in 2017 to join Edward Enninful’s team at British Vogue.

The Vice-owned publication recently also expanded its South Korean and French team, adopting a more global approach to its editorial flow.

