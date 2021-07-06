LONDON — Vice Media’s fashion publication i-D is launching its South Korean edition — i-D Korea — in a digital-only format, which includes a local website and a separate Instagram channel, with a local team based in Seoul, WWD can exclusively reveal.

Songin Han has been chosen as the editor of the local edition. She will be responsible for driving editorial operations, as well as business development in the market. She will report to Elektra Kotsoni, i-D’s global content editor.

Han previously worked as a creative editor at Hypebeast Korea. Before that, she served as the fashion director and advertising general manager at Eyesmag, a South Korean culture, and fashion magazine.

Lucy Delacherois-Day, managing director at i-D, praised Han for having “the strongest of senses as to what Gen Z want to read, wear and watch in Seoul.”

According to Han, “i-D Korea will be a platform in which you can identify exceedingly creative and talented Gen Zs,” and it will “follow the same ethos as all of i-D’s global platforms — to provide a space to emphasize individuality, identity, self-expression and a DIY attitude in fashion and culture.”

“In the 1990s, while the rest of the world relished cultural renaissance, South Korea went through a tough time. But these days, South Korea has flourished into a culturally advanced country. Gen Z in South Korea is the generation who grew up watching the growth of the country and the city. We think they are hugely special and want them to thrive along with i-D Korea and spread their influence around the world,” she added.

K-pop will be a big focus for i-D Korea. Han said on top of creating K-pop content related to fashion, beauty, music, dance and music videos, the vertical will also “spotlight K-pop talent from around the world from the U.K. to Japan and China in order to communicate and collaborate with i-D’s global teams.”

I-D’s video franchises will also be localized, including the short-form video series “1616,” which explores what it’s like to be a teenager in today’s cities, as well as “i-D Meets,” which features the young pioneers of fashion and youth culture who hold unique and diverse perspectives.

The 41-year-old media brand also appointed Jisun Lee, a former social manager at Hypebeast Korea, as a social editor under Han.