IMG has spun off Lens, a creative agency, which has relaunched under the new name SN37.

Lens was conceived and founded by Steven Chaiken, Casey Flanagan, Jesse Kahn and Skylar Pittman three years ago. The new creative agency will continue to identify, represent and amplify the careers of imagemakers across art, advertising and entertainment.

SN37 will launch with a roster of artists that includes photographers and creative directors, transitioned from Lens, as well as new names. Among those it represents are Adrienne Raquel, Andreas Laszlo Konrath, Bill Brill, Charlotte Rutherford, Gorka Postigo, Joanna McClure, Katie McCurdy, Luke Gilford, Matilda Finn and Micaiah Carter.

The company is based in New York.

The founders released a statement, which said, “With the content creation landscape constantly changing, we are proud to have created a space that can speak to the ever-evolving needs of artists today. The artists that we have the privilege of working with are incredible — diverse, multifaceted, endlessly inspired and inspiring. We are looking forward to continuing to help each of them realize their creative and strategic hopes and dreams.”

Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models & Fashion, said, “We are proud of all that the Lens team has accomplished, and we are excited to see what the next chapter holds for them at SN37.”

FOR MORE STORIES:

New York Fashion Week Will Be a Mostly Digital Event