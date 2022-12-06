×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

Pierpaolo Piccioli Scoops Top Design Prize at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Users Serious About DIY, Thrifting, Side Hustles and More

The survey highlights fashion, political and social preferences among 1,200 people between the ages of 16 and 24.

A makeup look by Marwa Islam, or @marwa.muah on Instagram and TikTok, who is the top EMV-driving microinfluencer for Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty.
A makeup look by Marwa Islam, or @marwa.muah on Instagram and TikTok, who is the top EMV-driving microinfluencer for Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty. courtesy photo

Healing, energized and main character energy — that’s how a sampling of Gen Z Instagram users in the U.S. are summing up 2023, according to a recent survey.

Summing up 12 months that have yet to happen is a riddle in itself, but there is far more forward-thinking predictions to parse in Instagram’s 2023 Trend Report.

The findings are based on an October survey of 1,200 Gen Z social media users between the ages of 16 and 24. It was conducted through a partnership with WSGN.

Sustainability and inflation are on the minds of respondents, half of whom indicated that they plan to DIY their clothes in the year ahead. Thrifting is another pursuit gaining ground, especially when a particular sought-after style is out of their personal spending price range.

Related Galleries

The bulk of the survey takers indicated that they will use their dollars to support causes and communities. The report noted that 30 percent of the age group are eligible to vote but teenagers “use platforms like Instagram to vote with their wallets.” They also feel that more Gen Z politicians are needed. Maxwell Frost became the first to be elected to the U.S. Congress.

Another indicator of their maturity could be seen in the determination that financial literacy is a priority and 85 percent said they plan to learn a new skill next year. One out of 10 aims to increase their skills in finance. Teenagers are using Instagram to try to make some money. But nearly half of respondents said they create content to express themselves and have fun.

Looking ahead, Gen Z is counting on their favorite influencers to embrace mixed media and new forms of media. They are also increasingly keen to participate at in-person community-building events.

They also support those with disabilities. Three out of four Gen Zers said that they follow an influencer who has a disability.

In terms of beauty preferences, respondents see makeup as a form of self-expression and indulging in the experimental is not anything that is being shied away from. Such personal flair hasn’t blinded them from common sense. Two out of three said the impact from climate change is prompting them to buy protective skin care and beauty products.

Self care comes in many dimensions and this demographic is big on communal care (online and off), taking the time to unplug from social media and engaging with feel-good content.

The metaverse offers its own appeal, but 67 precent of the Gen Z respondents said avatars should reflect diverse body types, clothing and skin tones in the next year.  More than half of the social media users plan to draw fashion or beauty inspiration from avatars.

Culturally speaking, Gen Z survey takers are more inclined to try different delicacies from around the globe after seeing images online. Music offers another way to bond — raves are making a comeback and Instagram is the new dating app, according to the trend report.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Hot Summer Bags

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Instagram Trend Report 2023: Gen Z Is Serious About DIY, Thrifting

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad