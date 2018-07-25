HOT COMMODITIES: Kylie Jenner has topped the charts once again as the top earner on Instagram, according to an annual rich list compiled by Hopper HQ, a scheduling tool for Instagram that allows users to plan and time their posts.

Jenner is certainly a top earner: Two weeks ago, the 20-year-old beauty entrepreneur and youngest of the Kardashian clan made Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women.

Hopper HQ named the top 10 social media earners on the basis of data it gathered by speaking to influencers, brands and marketing companies. The marketing companies estimated the cost per post.

Jenner has a following of 111 million on Instagram and each one of her sponsored posts is valued at $1 million. Selena Gomez and Cristiano Ronaldo each have more followers than Jenner, but their posts are worth less.

Gomez has the largest following on the list at 139 million, and each post is worth $800,000. Ronaldo’s posts are worth $750,000. He has 137 million followers. Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West has 114 million followers and her single posts are valued at $720,000.

Others on the list include: Beyoncé Knowles with 116 million followers and $700,000 per post; Dwayne Johnson with 111 million followers and $650,000 per post; Justin Bieber with 101 million followers and $630,000 per post; Neymar da Silva Santos Junior with 100 million followers and $600,000 per post; Lionel Messi with 97 million followers and $500,000 per post, and Kendall Jenner with 93 million followers and $500,000 per post.

David Beckham tops the list for the top five British social media earners. The football star has 49 million Instagram followers and each one of his posts is worth $300,000.